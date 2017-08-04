No injuries after DeKalb school bus fire

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was hurt in a school bus fire that extensively damaged a DeKalb Central Schools bus.

The Auburn Fire Department was called to the intersection of East Auburn Drive and Quinten Drive just before 7am this morning. The driver noticed smoke coming from under the hood of the bus and immediately pulled over, parked, and evacuated all 16 students that were on-board.

Fire Chief Michael VanZile says the cause of the fire is unknown, but adds that the driver did a “fantastic job” keeping the kids safe.

“I want to commend the actions of the bus driver and the cooperation of the students for safely exiting the bus. I wish to commend the local fire and police departments as well as the first responders for their immediate response and action to this emergency situation,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.