FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An apartment fire in Fort Wayne is under investigation.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to the Black Bear Creek Apartments on Reed Road at about 11pm Thursday to deal with a fire on the patio area of one apartment.

The fire was brought under control in nineteen minutes.

One pet was rescued, while two adults and one child had managed to get themselves out of the apartment before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.