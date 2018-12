FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Several people were left without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the Chase Manor Apartments on Tennessee Avenue at about 6:35pm Thursday to deal with a fire in an upstairs apartment.

All of the building’s residents were able to evacuate safely. The fire was under control within 20 minutes and did moderate damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.