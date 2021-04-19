No injures in Monday morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was injured in a house fire that happened in northern Fort Wayne this morning.

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of 6134 St. Joe Rd. at 7:53am and found a one-story home with smoke coming from the roof and windows.

After a search, firefighters determined the home was vacant. The fire was found in a back room addition that had burned through the floor and into the crawl space. The fire was under control in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The road was closed for an hour while firefighters tended to the blaze.