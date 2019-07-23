No Improvement in Crop Conditions

The U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions did not improve in the past week, according to the USDA’s weekly Crop Progress Report released Monday. The overall condition of the corn crop is rated at 57% good to excellent in the top 18 corn producing states, compared to 58% a week ago. USDA pegged 35% of the corn crop was in the silk stage, compared with a 66% five-year average. Also, 5% of the corn has entered the dough stage vs. a 10% five-year average.

In Indiana, exceptionally high temperatures with only scattered rainfall started to impact crop development last week, according to Greg Matli, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. The scattered showers weren’t enough to counteract the high temperatures, as soil moisture levels continued to drop. Indiana corn was rated as only 36% good to excellent with 6% rated as very poor.

The nation’s soybean crop is rated 54% good/excellent, equal to a week ago. Also, 40% of the soybean crop is blooming vs. a 66% five-year average. The USDA pegged the amount of soybeans setting pods at 7%, well below a five-year average of 28%. In Indiana, 36% of the soybeans were rated as good to excellent with 7% rated as very poor.

The hot and dry weather helped Indiana winter wheat harvest progress catch up to the 5 year average and allowed farmers to make good progress with hay cuttings, though hay supplies remained tight in some areas.