No… Dr. Fauci… We WILL See Our Relatives This Holiday Season

Host of Fox Across America JIMMY FAILLA joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss Dr. Fauci’s latest “Grinch” move. The TV-friendly Fauci is under fire for suggesting Americans might have to spend Christmas alone this year – saying – “It is just too soon to tell,” during an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation. Faucci also stressed focusing on how many cases are within the country saying, “we have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time.” Critics were quick to pounce on Fauci’s warning, citing his indifference towards participants of indoor awards shows and the fashion industry’s Met Gala. He also wants you to know the hordes of unvaccinated illegals crossing the border aren’t contributing to a rise in Covid cases. Nearly 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

