No Country For Old Men

Pete Seat, Vice President for Bose Public Affairs Group joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the analytics on the majority of those within the government in general just happens to be at an age that is way higher than the average age of the country, and what may be preventing “younger” people for getting their chance in higher offices in the political landscape.

