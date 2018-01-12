No charges for FWPD officer in “road rage” incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police Department Deputy Chief will not face charges over an alleged road rage incident.

The Allen County Proseuctor’s office tells WOWO News they’ve completed a review of the investigation into the November incident, in which Deputy Chief Derrick Westfield allegedly got into a fight with a 17-year-old male.

The teen said Westfield cut him off and almost caused an accident, then pulled over and started a fight that led to him putting the teen in a choke hold and throwing him to the ground.

Westfield claims the teen followed his car aggressively, followed his car, and punched him in the face when confronted.

Investigators say there were conflicting stories in every witness statement, and thus there wasn’t enough evidence to file any charges.

The Prosecutor’s Office had no further comment.