No charges against North Manchester officer in fatal shooting of suspect

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): No charges will be filed against a North Manchester police officer involved in a shooting that killed one person during a traffic stop.

The incident in question happened a few minutes before 6pm on State Road 114 back on March 20th. Body camera footage acquired by our Partners in News at ABC 21 show officer Parker Stouffer open fire after the suspect, Michael Kline, pulled a gun on him.

Kline had several drugs in his system at the time, and police found a 9-millimeter handgun and methamphetamine in Kline’s vehicle after the shooting.

The Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office says Stouffer was “legally justified” in using deadly force.