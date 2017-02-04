No Ban, No Wall Rally to take place downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Protesters will be flocking to downtown Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon. United Activists of Fort Wayne have planned a No Ban, No Wall rally.

The rally will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 outside the Allen County Courthouse.

Demonstrators will be protesting President Donald Trump’s executive orders impacting refugees and immigrants. The following speakers will be in attendance:

Attorney Sam Jarjour, member of Fort Wayne for Syrian Refugees and Indiana Center for Middle East Peace

Max U. Montisino, Assoc. Professor, IPFW

Carl Jylland-Halverson, member Fort Wayne Supporting Aleppo and Beyond

Friends of the Third World will also be accepting personal toiletry items to create hygiene kits for Syria. Items collected must be new, sealed, and include:

Large wrapped bars of bath soap

12-14 oz. bottles of shampoo

Large bars of laundry soap

6 oz. or larger tubes of toothpaste in a box

Adult size toothbrushes

Wide tooth combs

Fingernail clippers

Adhesive bandages- minimum 40 assorted

Box of 19-24 thin maxi sanitary pads

Participants are encouraged to remember to dress in layers.