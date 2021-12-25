Nine-year-old’s death ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nine-year-old Elijah Ross’ death is the 46th homicide of the year for Fort Wayne and Allen County.

That’s according to the Allen County Coroner’s findings in the boy’s December 18th death, ruling he died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Police say his stepmother, Alesha Miller, hit the boy with a wooden paddle until he passed out on the night of December 17th, then shook the child and accused him of “faking it.”

Both she and the boy’s mother have been arrested on neglect charges. Alesha Miller is also charged with aggravated battery.