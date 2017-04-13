Nine organizations receive Fort Wayne Commercial Facade Grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nine local businesses are getting face-lifts thanks to a Fort Wayne grant program.

Mayor Tom Henry announced the recipients would receive money through the city’s Commercial Facade Grants program to improve their properties. All of this year’s recipients are located on well-traveled urban corridors that the city is working to revitalize.

The businesses will receive a cumulative total of $218,000 and have all pledged to contribute a combined $938,000 to do everything from installing new windows, to painting, to adding new exteriors.

The recipients include Ziegler’s Window Coverings, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, 07 Pub, Shine and Hardin LLP, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, Headwaters Counseling, Tom Steele Tires, Punch Films and Yellow Retirement Communities.

The City requires applicants to provide a dollar-for-dollar match in order to receive the grant. The program has been so successful that from 2009 -2016, the City has awarded approximately $1.5 million in grant funding, which leveraged more than $3.8 million of private investment toward improvements.

A total of 83 projects have been completed since the program was introduced in 2008.