Nielsen: Skepticism Over USDA Corn Yield Numbers…Until Now

“Variable” has been the word of choice by agronomists to describe this year’s corn crop yield. Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen was a bit hesitant recently when we asked him about yields.

“I hesitate only because it’s all over the board.”

Nielsen said in their field trials across the state, they have been averaging mostly 150 bpa-180 bpa, with one exception in Shelby County that yielded over 200 bpa. Those fields were planted in mid-to-late May.

“And then as I talk to growers, I’m sort of hearing the same swing that it’s anywhere from the middle 100s to exceptionally surprising yields; 200 bpa or more.”

Corn harvest is nearly halfway complete now, but he needs to see more yield data before making a prediction.

“I still haven’t heard enough to know what I think about the statewide yield. I’ve been a little skeptical of the USDA numbers up until now; I just thought they were too high.”

However, Nielsen says, “I’m beginning to hear more reports of good corn, and so I think the jury is still out in terms of what the statewide yield is going to be. It could well be higher than that a lot of us think it’s going to be, but time will tell as we finish off the last half of this crop.”

Nielsen recommends, “If you can harvest it without physically damaging the grain, and that varies by one combine type to another as to how wet you can harvest, but if you can harvest it without physically damaging the grain, I think I’d be going after now.

He’s concerned that potential storms that move through could severely damage this crop due to poor stalk health he’s seeing all over the state.

“We just can’t afford that kind of risk on a crop that’s already a bit suspect in terms of yield.”

This week’s crop progress report had 48% of Indiana corn harvested.