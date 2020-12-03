Nielsen, Casteel Answer Your Questions Next Week via HAT Facebook Page

For the past several months, we’ve been doing a podcast with Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen and Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel called the Purdue Crop Chat podcast. The podcast has grown in popularity since its inception, so we decided to expand on the idea and take the podcast live next week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 10:30am, Bob and Shaun will answer your questions via Facebook Live at the Hoosier Ag Today Facebook page.

In addition to answering your questions, Nielsen says, “I’ll give a bit of an overview of this past growing season and maybe we’ll talk about some of the weird things, some of the expected things that came about, and then maybe we can talk a bit about what to look forward to next year also.”

With everything that happened in 2020, Casteel is excited to talk about a relatively uneventful harvest.

“I think with the year that we’ve had in all our lives, think about the changes in the world today, having an uneventful harvest is probably one of the best things. We were able to get harvest out pretty quickly and timely. We had great yields overall. We did have a little bit of a tick down in terms of the final number, but overall, we still had a record year for soybean production. So, I’ll be doing the same kind of thing, reviewing the past season- what we saw, where we gained a lot of ground, where we lost a little bit, and maybe look forward to the next year.”

Be sure to tune in Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 10:30am to facebook.com/hoosieragtoday. You can submit your questions via the comments and those will be passed along to Bob and Shaun.