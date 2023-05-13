Nick Yeoman Previews the GMR Grand Prix

New Episode: Nick Yeoman of IndyCar Radio joins to preview the GMR Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean’s chances, the differences in this event for fans compared to the Indy 500 and food at the Speedway. Plus, we go through a major silly season update and discuss Argentina as an exhibition race for 2024.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
