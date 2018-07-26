Next phase of Landing development process focuses on street work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials are about to start the next step on redevelopment plans for The Landing on Columbia Street.

The City’s Board of Works will open bids on August 7th for street-level work that includes getting rid of existing pavement and curbs, and making the whole area more “pedestrian friendly,” with a street that almost blends with the surrounding sidewalk area, according to the News-Sentinel.

That also includes “landscape planting beds, wooden boardwalks, and storm improvements” in a $2.5-million effort to make the street match the hip revamp of the rest of the area, which will include both commercial and residential spaces.