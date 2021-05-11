Next phase of Electric Works detailed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The next phase of the big Electric Works project won’t require developers to ask for any more money from city officials.

According to the Journal Gazette, plans that have been filed with the city show that phase two will involve new construction on apartments and an eight-story parking garage on land just north of the former General Electric campus.

One or more of the five proposed apartment buildings could also host a fitness center or a combined retail and restaurant space. If approved, the plan would require tearing down a row of buildings on the west side of Broadway.

A public hearing on the proposal is set for June 7th at 5:30 pm at Citizens Square.