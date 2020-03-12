Coronavirus
IHSAA boys basketball state tournament to continue without fans
INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament will continue as scheduled with limited spectators in attendance in order to prevent the spread of...
White House tours suspended and Capitol to close to public
WASHINGTON (AP): President Donald Trump has sharply restricted passenger travel from 26 European nations to the United States and is trying to ease the...
Indiana coronavirus count up to 12
INDIANA (WOWO): The number of coronavirus cases in Indiana is up to 12 after two more patients were confirmed to have COVID-19 yesterday, according...
Indiana Tech moves to online-only in response to coronavirus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based college is moving all of its classes online. Indiana Tech officials have announced that all of the school's...
The coronavirus is causing CitiLink to take precautions
Marketing Manager with CitiLink Kylee Wagner joins FWMN to discuss the measures the transportation service is taking amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Citilink taking extra precautions for coronavirus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As area health experts make plans and brace for the possible worsening of COVID-19 - better known as the novel...
Part 4 – COVID-19 – Community response and preparedness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the advantages the United States has, and certainly Fort Wayne and Allen County has in facing COVID-19 is...
Philip Wegmann on the Election and Coronavirus
Philip Wegmann of Real Clear Politics joins to discuss last night's primary results, Biden and Bernie and President Trump's address tonight on the coronavirus.
Purdue Fort Wayne extends spring break one week due to coronavirus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne will extend their spring break through March 22 to align with Purdue University's break due to concerns...
4 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, state now has 10 cases
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four more people in Indiana have been sickened by the coronavirus, boosting the state’s tally to 10 cases, with three of...
Congressman Banks on the latest develops from DC on the coronavirus
Congressman Banks on the latest develops from DC on the coronavirus
Is the coronavirus being blown out of proportion? Dr. McMahan says no
Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan joins.
Wondering what to do with your 401k right now amid the coronavirus outbreak? Chris...
Financial Advisor Chris Moore joins FWMN to give some advice to those wondering what they should be doing with their 401k's.
Purdue suspends in-person teaching
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Another university in Indiana is moving its classes online because of coronavirus concerns. Purdue University is canceling in-person classes at...
Part 3 – COVID 19 – Perspective, Preparedness and Prevention over Panic
FORT WAYNE, IN (WOWO): It cannot be overstated. Panic and fear are not the right response when it comes to COVID-19 and the Coronavirus....
Diversifying the Ag Markets and Coronavirus Impacting Your Fertilizer Costs on the HAT Wednesday...
How Coronavirus Plays A Role In Fertilizer Pricing
How-Coronavirus-Plays-a-Role-in-Fertilizer-Pricing Some parts of China are still under quarantine after the country has reported more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus. This work stoppage is putting...
Lee Kelso on the Coronavirus
Lee Kelso of WOWO's Health Call Live joins in studio to discuss today's meeting with the Allen County Department of Health on the coronavirus.
All IU campuses suspend in-person classes for two weeks after spring break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Face-to-face teaching in classrooms has been suspended at all Indiana University campuses, including IUSB and the IU Health Sciences campus...
Honor Flight to postpone spring flights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) has postponed the April 29 and May 20, 2020 Honor...