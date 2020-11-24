NewAllen Alliance launches effort to encourage shopping local

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): The NewAllen Alliance is encouraging residents to shop locally-owned small businesses in east Allen County during the holiday season.

The organization says the “Be Local – Buy Local” initiative is part of an effort to support local businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact.

As part of the effort, small businesses throughout the East Allen community will receive display signs and window clings. Residents, meanwhile, are encouraged to support the businesses in various ways, including buying gift certificates to give to family and friends, share positive experiences at local businesses on their social media sites, or making a small donation to a local nonprofit.

“Small businesses not only provide jobs but they help in creating a sense of connectivity with communities by understanding their customers, providing them a desirable service and a personalized shopping experience,” said Matt Crouch, interim executive director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. “Each store is one-of-a-kind, and the owners have a passion for their products and downtown. If you need help finding a local store, check out OCRA’s interactive small business map and start your holiday shopping at these locations.”

The NewAllen Alliance was one of two regions to receive the Stellar Communities designation in 2018. You can learn more about the “Be Local – Buy Local” initiative by clicking here.