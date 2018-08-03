New York woman arrested after bizarre sequence of events in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A New York woman was arrested in LaGrange County this week after two run-ins with the same state trooper in the same night.

First, the officer spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind a building at the Howe Toll Plaza Tuesday night. When he investigated, he found 36-year-old Christina Best of Waterport, New York sleeping in the back of the vehicle; she cursed at him when he woke her up, but let him give her a ride to a nearby motel after he learned her license was expired.

But 20 minutes later, the same trooper got a call back to the hotel to deal with Best, who was causing a ruckus and resisted attempts to take her into custody.

She’s now facing charges of refusal to identify, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of 911, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

Police learned Thursday that the vehicle she had been found sleeping in was reported stolen out of California, so theft charges have been added.