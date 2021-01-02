New Years Day Crash In Dekalb County Injures Two

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A New Years Evening crash within DeKalb County has left two people injured.

At approximately 5:42 P.M., officers responded to South junction of State Route 327 and County Road 34 in the S-curves where it found a 2007 Jeep Commander that had apparently failed to negotiate the curve and lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the northeast side of the roadway into the intersection where it was then struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The driver of the Jeep, 31-year-old Sara Rashed of Coldwater, Michigan was transported from the scene with a complaint of shoulder pain, and 44-year-old Michael McCann of Corunna was transported with reports of a broken collarbone according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Assisting at the scene were the Garrett Police Department, Corunna Fire Department, Parkview EMS.