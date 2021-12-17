New women’s shelter opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a new shelter in Fort Wayne for women in need.

City officials celebrated the opening of the St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter yesterday, the first facility in the Summit City specifically for single homeless women.

There are other shelters in town for women, but more for if they have children with them or are fleeing a domestic violence situation. This shelter is primarily targeting women who don’t have dependents, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, and may be homeless due to financial or mental wellness issues.

You can find it in the 3500 block of Lake Avenue and learn more through this link.