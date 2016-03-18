New Walmart milk processing plant would create 200 jobs in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Walmart will add 200 jobs to the area when it opens a milk processing plant in Fort Wayne in 2017.

The national retail giant will establish a new milk processing plant at 2322 W. Pleasant Center Road, which is on the northeast corner of Bluffton Road and Pleasant Center Road, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Construction is expected to begin this summer. The company hopes to start producing milk by summer 2017. Jobs that will be available range from production to transportation.

The wages will average $19 an hour, a company spokesman told The Journal Gazette.

The property had just become level and ready to be built on, according to the Journal-Gazette.

“When preparation meets opportunity, good things happen in the Allen County community,” Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said in a statement. “By tying agriculture to economic development, we are acknowledging the importance of our agricultural base while providing great paying jobs for our citizens.”

The over 250,000-square-foot plant is expected to be one of the largest in the industry. It will produce Great Value and Member’s Mark branded milk and chocolate milk for over 600 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and northern Kentucky. Walmart officials are also promising reduced costs for milk because of the plant.

Officials haven’t said how much Walmart is spending to build the facility. WOWO has reached out to Walmart’s media relations and is waiting for a call back.