New Video Explains Official ID Requirements for 4-H Fair-Bound Animals in Indiana

The Indiana Board of Animal Health (BOAH) and Indiana 4-H have created a new video that explains official ID requirements for exhibition livestock. They encourage 4-H club leaders, members, and their families to view the video.

BOAH says the 20-minute video is ideal for showing at 4-H club meetings to ensure all members are ready for show season.

The video outlines state and 4-H identification requirements for exhibition livestock, including: what official ID looks like, tag placement, premises registration, and answers to questions commonly asked by 4-H families.