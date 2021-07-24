New TV Deal Announced and Harvey Out at MSR

This week’s episode: INDYCAR signs a new TV deal to stay with NBC Sports, Helio Castroneves will be back full-time with Meyer Shank Racing in 2022 but Jack Harvey will go elsewhere. Plus, more silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.