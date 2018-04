New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where host Caleb Hatch brings you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race by race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

This week’s episode: Will Power previews this weekend’s race at ISM Raceway and shares his thoughts on the new Indycar, being teammates with Helio Castroneves and growing up with his comedian brother Damien Power.