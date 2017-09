New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show with the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race by race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

This week’s episode: A recap Alexander Rossi’s win Sunday at the Indycar Grand Prix at Watkins Glen, the championship tightens after trouble for Josef Newgarden, and the first domino falls in the silly season.