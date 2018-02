New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show with the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race by race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

This week’s episode: Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing make key announcements for 2018, 2nd seat at Dale Coyne Racing is up for grabs, and 2018 Indycar testing is picking up.