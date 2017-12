New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show with the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indy car racing. From race by race breakdowns to the hottest offseason rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

This week’s episode: Rob Howden, voice of the Mazda Road to Indy, previews the Indy Lights grid and shares his thoughts on how the rookies moving up to Indycar will fare in 2018.