This week’s episode: The buzz is back at Mid-Ohio after Alexandar Rossi wins an exciting race, a big change coming for the Mazda Road to Indy, plus the latest on Indycar silly season, including an update on McLaren.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where host Caleb Hatch brings you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.