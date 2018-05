This episode: a quick recap of the opening day of practice for the Indy 500, Will Power wins his third Indycar Grand Prix, and Ryan Hollander of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ticket office on tips for tickets to the Indy 500.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where host Caleb Hatch brings you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race by race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.