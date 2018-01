New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show with the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indy car racing. From race by race breakdowns to the hottest offseason rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

This week’s episode: Harding Racing driver Gabby Chaves discusses his full-time ride, Alfa Romeo considers a move to Indycar, F1 comments cause a stir in Indycar community, and where Danica Patrick could end up for the Indy 500.