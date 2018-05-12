New Track Record Podcast: Alexander Rossi

This episode: Alexander Rossi discusses his hot start to the 2018 season, his comfort level in Indycar, doing Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, and who pays for dinner amongst the Andretti teammates. Plus, the search is on for a replacement for the injured Pietro Fittipaldi.

