New Technology for Nitrogen Stabilizer

With big corn yields expected this harvest, growers will need to consider nitrogen application this fall and next spring. New technology will make that application a bit easier.

Instinct nitrogen stabilizer from Corteva is not new, but a new formulation has improved the product.

“Instinct NXTGEN is an improvement on our current formulation that allows us to deliver the same benefits growers are used to but at a reduced rate,” said Jeff Moon, Market Development Specialist, Corteva Agriscience.

Previously, the recommended rate was 37 ounces per acre; but, with the new formulation, that has been reduced to 24 ounces per acre. Moon says using less product to achieve the same results has practical as well as environmental benefits.

“It flows better through the fertilizer tower; it flows better through the equipment. There is less mixing and clogging issues.”

Instinct NXTGEN nitrogen stabilizer contains Optinyte® technology, which assures up to eight weeks of unrivaled protection of urea, UAN, and liquid manure during fall, spring, and sidedress applications.

“Optinyte technology is proven to keep nitrogen in the root zone, where it can help maximize crop yield potential and ROI for farmers while protecting the environment,” said Moon. “These benefits are backed up by more than 1,000 field trials and university studies for over 45 years.”

Orders for Instinct® nitrogen stabilizer from Corteva Agriscience will be filled with the new formulation going forward.