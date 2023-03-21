New Superintendent of Catholic Schools For Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new Superintendent of Catholic Schools for Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has been named. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend announced on Monday the appointment of Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools, David Maugel as the new Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the diocese. Maugel will take over the top leadership role in the Catholic Schools Office from Dr. Joseph Brettnacher effective July 1st. Maugel has been the Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools since 2021. He served on the Indiana Association of School Principals Board of Directors for six years. He is a graduate of IPFW, Goshen College, and the Indiana Principal Leadership Academy. Maugel resides with his wife in Wakarusa.