New study claims Fort Wayne 5th highest paying city for young adults

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A recent study looking at the best-paying cities for young people in the United States says Fort Wayne ranks 5th in midsized U.S. metro areas.

AutoInsurance.org indicates that historically, bigs cities attracted lots of graduates, however, the high costs of living in the bigger cities like New York and San Francisco make it extremely hard to young people to be able to afford their rent and try to pay off student loan debt while trying to enjoy life in the city.

In attempts for AutoInsurance.org to find the best-paying metro areas for young people, they analyzed the latest earnings data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The study showed that cities like Fort Wayne offer a stronger job market, higher wages, and lower costs of living when compared to cities like San Francisco and New York.

Data for Fort Wayne, Indiana metro:

Median earnings for full-time workers under 25-years-old (adjusted): $31,425

Median earnings for full-time workers under 25-years-old (unadjusted): $28,000

Median earnings for all full-time workers (unadjusted): $40,000

Population under 25: 36.3%

Cost of living: 11% below average

Data for all of the United States:

Median earnings for full-time workers under 25-years-old (adjusted): $25,700

Median earnings for full-time workers under 25-years-old (unadjusted): $25,700

Median earnings for all full-time workers (unadjusted): $46,000

Population under 25: 33.5%

Cost of living: N/A

For more information on the study and a detailed methodology, visit AutoInsurance.org.