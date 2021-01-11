New strain of COVID-19 identified in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that a new strain of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in the state.

The department says the strain was found through testing at the Department of Health laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the same strain that was discovered in the United Kingdom last fall. Officials say this strain does not cause more severe infections, but it does spread more easily.

The department also noted that nearly 194,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 24,000 having received both doses.

Currently, Hoosiers 80 and older, healthcare workers and first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, click here.