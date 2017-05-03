New state law requires off-road riders under 18 wear helmets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Two state recreation areas are being affected by a new state law. Governor Eric Holcomb has signed House Enrolled Act 1200, which will make it mandatory for riders of off-road vehicles (ORVs) under the age of 18 to wear a helmet.

The off-road-riding properties Redbird and Interlake, both owned and operated by the Department of Natural Resources, will need to change their rules to reflect the new mandate. Previously the properties required helmets for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), but not for ORVs.

The two recreation areas will not have helmet rentals available, so those under the age of 18 need to bring their own if they want to ride ATVs or ORVs at the properties. Those who violate the new requirements can be kicked off the premises and are subject to penalties. An infraction carries a maximum penalty of $500.

The state law goes into effect July 1. Redbird and Interlake property manager Carman Jackson recommends riders have their children get used to wearing their helmets prior to the law’s effective date.

“Having children wear helmets before July 1 will allow plenty of time to figure out the correct sizing for children’s helmets and for children’s neck muscles to acclimate to supporting the weight of the helmet before getting into the hilly terrain at our properties,” Jackson explains.