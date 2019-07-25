New sporting goods store opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new outdoor sporting goods retailer has set up shop in Fort Wayne.

Sportsman’s Warehouse opened its first Indiana location on Illinois Road, and is celebrating its grand opening now through Sunday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The celebration, which takes place daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., will include dog dock-jumping competitions, a live-fire range and vendor demonstrations.

Sportsman’s Warehouse sells a variety of outdoor sporting goods including items for hunting, fishing, boating and camping, among other things.