New Spanish option avaliable at Indiana BMV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –Self-service kiosks at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles are offering a new Spanish language option.

Spanish speaking Hoosiers will now be able to get a new registration, renew their driver’s license, ID or registration, and access several other services at the kiosks. There are 50 kiosk locations- and they’re available 24 hours a day.

The BMV also offers additional access to non-English speaking materials. The driver’s manual is online in 11 languages. The exam can be taken in an additional 18 languages.

24-hour kiosks can be found on the BMV’s website.