New scholarship program to address healthcare worker shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A coalition of partners in northeast Indiana has created the Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, a program that will give Fort Wayne high school seniors the opportunity to complete a college degree and launch their careers with Parkview Health.

The award program was created by Parkview Health in partnership with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, the Questa Education Foundation and Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“The key word of this program is opportunity – it’s about giving students the opportunity to not only complete a college degree program, but also start their careers with the area’s largest employer,” said Hallie Custer, vice president, human resources, Parkview Health. “It’s also an opportunity for Parkview, and the community, to fill our talent pipeline with candidates who have completed a high-quality education.”

The award is a forgivable loan that will cover full tuition and fees for a qualifying associate degree from Ivy Tech Fort Wayne.

Students will receive full loan forgiveness if they complete their associate degree within two years and complete at least one year of full-time employment in their degree field with Parkview Health after graduation.

Starting with the class of 2023, the program is open to seniors attending any of the five high schools within the Fort Wayne Community Schools district.

The Questa Education Foundation will administer the application and award process.