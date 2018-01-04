New Purdue University Fort Wayne logo unveiled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University Fort Wayne will have new team colors, and a new logo, this fall.

The school will start classes this fall after IPFW splits into separate Purdue and Indiana University campuses, and its students and supporters will be decked out in familiar Purdue Gold and Black colors. Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer unveiled the new logo this morning.

“The logo will conform to Purdue University brand standards as we continue our journey toward playing an increasingly important role in the Purdue University system,” Elsenbaumer said.

Elsenbaumer also introduced SME Incorporated as the school’s new brand marketing partner. SME has also worked with Harvard University, Northern Arizona University, and Purdue University in the past.