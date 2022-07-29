New Property Manager Named For Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Washington D.C.-based Carr Workplaces announced Thursday it has taken over as property manager for the Electric Works mixed-use innovation district in Fort Wayne. Carr Workplaces has named Traci Oberholtzer property manager, as well as Alex Arnold as chief engineer and Megan Brown as assistant property manager. The company tells Inside Indiana Business the team, which will ultimately be comprised of eight people, will be responsible for a variety of services, including mechanical systems maintenance, capital improvements, and tenant lease administration and relations. The $286 million first phase of Electric Works, which includes more than 700,000 square feet of space, is slated to open this fall.