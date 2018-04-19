New program to launch at Kosciusko County Jail

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A new program is set to begin at the Kosciusko County Jail.

The Bowen Center, Advanced Medical Staff and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department are starting a Vivitrol program for inmates nearing a release date that have been identified as opioid abusers.

Inmates will be provided access to assistance for needed medical treatments, placed into aftercare through local organizations, and provided access to continued services through Bowen Center.

Prior to release from jail, inmates will be provided an application for the program to avoid opioid abuse.

The program is being started as a test platform for possible expansion into other programs currently in operation such as Community Corrections and Probation.