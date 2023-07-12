New President & CEO At The Rescue Mission Assumes New Role

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission’s New President & CEO has officially began his new role. After an extensive national search, The Rescue Mission’s Board of Trustees announced Pastor Thomas McArthur as the organization’s new President & Chief Executive Officer.

McArthur assumed the role of President & CEO Elect on May 1st, 2023, and transitioned to his position as President and CEO on July 1st, 2023, after a two-month onboarding process alongside former President & CEO, Pastor Donovan Coley.

McArthur brings extensive nonprofit experience to The Rescue Mission and the Fort Wayne community, serving at the executive level for the past 15 years and comes from his role as Executive Director of The Chapel.

To mark this transition, The Rescue Mission will formally introduce McArthur in his new role at a press conference on July 18th, 2023, at 3 PM.