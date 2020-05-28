New positive cases of COVID-19 spike to 646; deaths climb by 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): New positive cases of COVID-19 spiked to 646 and deaths climbed up by 37 in the latest numbers released Thursday from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The deaths, which happened between May 6 and May 27, bring the state’s death toll to 1,907. The 37 deaths were up from yesterday’s report of 21.

The total number of positive cases are now at 33,068. The 646 cases reported Thursday are up from yesterday’s 370. However, the infection rate dipped to 13.6 percent.

A total of 242,287 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, another 61 residents people tested positive. That pushes total positive cases to 1,407. The death toll was unchanged at 69.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.