New positive cases of COVID-19 at 373; deaths at 18

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): New positive cases of COVID-19 are up to 373 in Tuesday’s report by the Indiana State Department of health, while the death toll climbed by 18.

The deaths, which occurred between May 22 and May 25, bring the state’s death toll to 1,850. The 18 deaths were up from yesterday’s report of 8.

The total number of positive cases are now above 32,000 at 32,078. The 373 cases reported Tuesday are up from yesterday’s 354. The infection rate dipped below 14 percent to 13.9 percent.

A total of 230,749 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Allen County added 32 new positive cases, pushing the total to 1,303. The death toll was unchanged at 66.