New Planting Forecast-Same Old Spotty Outlook

Spotty-weather-continuesCautious optimism is the tone for upcoming planting opportunities around Indiana, but there are a few problems beginning to appear in forecast models. In the new planting forecast sponsored by the Indiana Corn and Indiana Soybean Checkoffs and First Farmers Bank and Trust, HAT chief meteorologist Ryan Martin says dry weather finishes the week and starts the weekend.

“Your Friday is looking dry in most areas, maybe a few scattered showers south of US 50,” Martin says. “Saturday dry over a large part of the state with clouds increasing, but we’re speeding up how fast the moisture gets into southern Indiana on Saturday now. The remains of this tropical wave that have come out of the western Gulf and up across the U.S. are wanting to surge northward a little bit farther, so I’ve got scattered showers afternoon and evening developing south and east of a line from Crawfordsville to Cincinnati, and there we could see upwards of a quarter of an inch.”

Martin is keeping Sunday into Monday moisture in his forecast, “and we think that moisture threat is a little bit stronger now at least in terms of total and coverage. I think scattered showers on Sunday can give us anywhere from a few hundredths all the way up to .7 of an inch with 90 percent coverage, and maybe some additional showers on Monday morning giving a few hundredths to maybe .25 of an inch. We do turn out dry for next Monday afternoon, but that right thee could be enough to really hold off on any additional fieldwork at this point.”

There is even more rain next week, but there is a pause, with dry and plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Then we’ve got rain coming back and I’m actually going a little bit wetter now for the second half of next week,” he explained. “Wave #1 of moisture is overnight Wednesday night through the first part of Thursday. We could see .25 to .33 of moisture there. Then next Friday .25 to .75 of an inch could come. That effectively does make next week very difficult to get a lot done.”

Although some forecast models have parts of the Corn Belt getting cooler, Martin says Indiana should be in good shape during the next week to ten days with normal to above temperatures. If the rain shuts off, he expects good evaporation.

