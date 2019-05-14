New Partnership Simplifies Drone Imagery Uploads to Beck’s Precision Farming Tool

Beck’s Hybrids precision farming platform FARMserver® has partnered with Sentera to simplify the process of uploading drone imagery into their multifaceted precision farming technology. For users who are flying with Sentera’s FieldAgent , uploading drone images is now easier than ever before.

Just in time for the 2019 scouting season, FARMserver users can now transfer all their monitor data and Sentera drone imagery into their account through a seamless wireless transfer. Once integrated, QuickTile maps, weed density analysis, and stand count analysis will automatically transfer into FARMserver for use in queries, scouting notes, and more.

There is so much power in drone imagery in agriculture, especially when it comes to monitoring crops. Sentera FieldAgent is a software platform that delivers agricultural insights focused on time-sensitive data acquisition and imagery to drive in-field status estimates around vigor, diseases, pests, nutrition, and seed performance. With this optimal collaboration, farmers can now fly a field, stitch together drone images and create a map with real, actionable data. Once in FARMserver, this map can help determine acres affected and even serve as a reference layer for yield queries.

“We are excited to partner with Beck’s and offer its FARMserver users a layer of powerful and precise crop data,” said Greg Thompson, director of sales for Sentera. “Sentera FieldAgent seamlessly transfers crop information directly into FARMserver, allowing users to make in-season decisions and efficiently monitor crops throughout the year.”

Field stand counts are crucial when determining planter performance, field productivity potential, and replant decisions when necessary. For example, with Sentera’s plant population analysis, users can map out a 100/A. field and fly it at a 50-ft. altitude, taking photos every acre. Those photos can then be submitted for analyses and, in less than an hour, the user will receive a stand count of every acre flown. That’s real, actionable data that provides users with a quantitative representation of their field for more fact-based decision making.

“After evaluating several potential industry partners, we knew that Sentera was the ideal partner to work with because they are focused solely on agriculture and helping farmers increase their bottom line,” said Craig Rogers, Beck’s precision farming lead. “Not only are they far above the competition, but their goals align with ours. By joining forces with Sentera, we can provide farmers with more tools to increase their profitability in a time when they need it most.”

For more information or to sign up for a FARMserver subscription, visit www.FARMserver.com or call 800.937.2325.