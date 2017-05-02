New owners restoring Piere’s name, nightclub to undergo remodel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New owners have taken over Piere’s, most recently known as “The Hub,” and they plan on restoring the once troubled Fort Wayne nightclub to its original glory.

RELATED: The future of the Hub

For starters, new General Manager, Nathan Mertz will bring back the facility’s original name, “Piere’s.” However, he tells our partners in news at ABC 21, the name change is not his top priority.

“My first goal is safety,” said Mertz. “I think that’s been a concern in the past, it’s a concern at any club that you go out to.”

The club will also go back to its 21-and-over only policy. A new security staff will be hired, along with off duty police officers. Then the entire facility will be remodeled, room by and room.

Currently no set date to reopen has been announced, but Mertz has said an opening will not be scheduled until everything is ready.